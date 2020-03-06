‘No Yes Bank,’ says Rahul Gandhi, accuses Modi government of ‘destroying’ economy

Published: March 6, 2020 2:22:37 PM

Yes Bank was placed under a moratorium on Thursday, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) capping deposit withdrawals at the bank at Rs 50,000 per account for a month.

Yes bank moratorium, yes bank crisis, rahul gandhi on yes bank, reserve bank of indiaRahul Gandhi alleged that alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his “ideas” had destroyed the country’s economy.

“No Yes Bank,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday, taking a dig at the BJP-led government over the moratorium placed on Yes Bank, and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his “ideas” had destroyed the country’s economy.

“No Yes Bank. Modi and his ideas have destroyed India’s economy,” the former Congress chief said in a tweet.

Yes Bank was placed under a moratorium on Thursday, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) capping deposit withdrawals at the bank at Rs 50,000 per account for a month and superseding its board.

The bank will not be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment during the period.

For the next month, Yes Bank will be led by RBI-appointed administrator Prashant Kumar, a former chief financial officer of the State Bank of India (SBI).

