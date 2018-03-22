No work in Lok Sabha for 14th straight day, trust vote notice not taken up

Members from the Left raised their hands in support of the notices of no trust when Mahajan said she can’t see members in favour of the move due to the ruckus. (PTI)

The proceedings of Lok Sabha became a casualty of noisy protests by the AIADMK and TRS members yet again today as the House was adjourned for the day without transacting any business. The two notices of no confidence motion against the council of ministers were not taken up for the fourth day as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she could not proceed forward unless the House was in order. The Question Hour was washed out in the morning due to protests by AIADMK and TRS members over Cauvery and quota issues respectively. As soon as the House met again, the ministers laid the listed papers even as the protests resumed. The AIADMK is pressing for immediate setting up of the Cauvery river management board. The TRS, whose members held placards saying ‘One Nation One Law’, is demanding that the states be given the right to determine the proportion of reservations. While AIADMK and TRS members were seen in the Werll holding placards and raising slogans, members from the Congress and Left were heard asking the Speaker to bring order so that the notices of no confidence motion could be taken up.

Parliamentary Affairs minister Ananth Kumar said the government was ready to answer on all issues, including banking scam and no confidence motion, provided they are taken up. He, like in the past, urged the agitating members to return to their seats so that the Lok Sabha can function smoothly. When Mahajan took up the notices of no trust vote, the protesting AIADMK members raised their pitch. As several Congress, Left and Trinamool Congress members demanded that the Chair bring order in the House, Mahajan said she can’t see anything from her seat (apparently due to placards being held by AIADMK and TRS members) and can’t count the 50 members required to support the no trust move. Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge was seen repeatedly urging the Speaker to take up the motion.

Members from the Left raised their hands in support of the notices of no trust when Mahajan said she can’t see members in favour of the move due to the ruckus. TDP’s Thotha Narsimhan, who has moved one of the notices, was seen holding the paper and asking the Speaker to go ahead with the issue. She then adjourned the House for the day, saying she cannot proceed with the notices amid disruptions.

Earlier, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was seen awaiting the Speaker’s nod to introduce bills on commercial courts and amendment to the arbitration law. But the bills could not be introduced due to disruptions. The House has been witnessing disruptions every day since March 5 when Parliament re-assembled for the Budget session after recess.