No water, no electricity! Residents struggle as snowfall wreaks havoc for 500 villages in Himachal’s Lahaul and Spiti

Residents in 521 revenue villages in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul and Spiti district have been experiencing unwarranted difficulties ever since heavy snowfall lashed the tribal region less than two weeks ago. For the past 10 days, people in these villages have been struggling without any water and electricity. The non-seasonal snowfall damaged the 33 kilowatt electricity line from Thirot power station to Karga. Sub divisional magistrate of Keylong Amar Singh said that there is no possibility of restoring supply of electricity earlier than 5-6 days, the Hindustan Times reported.

Singh said that the Lahaul and Spiti district administration had sought the help of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) as the electricity board does not have required strength of staff at this moment, the HT report said. “In the wake of staff shortage faced by the electricity board, the district administration in Lahaul and Spiti has sought assistance from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) for the restoration of electricity lines across the region.”

People in the tribal region of the state have resorted to using oil lamps for light. Apart from the electricity, the authorities were worried about running short of fuel very soon, the HT report says.

Late in Septemeber, many areas of Himachal Pradesh were lashed by rain and snowfall. The upper hills in the state, including tribal Lahaul-Spiti district, witnessed snowfall. During the snowfall, 34 IIT students went missing from Lahaul and Spiti district. They were rescued safely. Following snowfall, the Rohtang Pass and inner roads in the area got blocked due to which about 300 people, got stranded.