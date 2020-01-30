No voting on EU resolution on CAA on Thursday, say government sources

The sources said friends of India prevailed over those of Pakistan in the European Parliament on Wednesday. (Reuters)

In a diplomatic victory for India, it was decided that there will be no voting on the European resolution on the Citizenship Amendment Act on Thursday, government sources said. Six political groups of members of the European Parliament had moved a joint resolution against India’s citizenship law, calling it discriminatory.

The sources said friends of India prevailed over those of Pakistan in the European Parliament on Wednesday. “Strenuous efforts of outgoing British MEP Shaffaq Mohammad to have a resolution passed by the European Parliament against India on the penultimate day before Brexit were defeated,” a source said.

The government has been maintaining that CAA is a matter internal to India and it was adopted following a due process through democratic means. We expect that our perspectives in this matter will be understood by all objective and fair-minded MEPs, the sources said.