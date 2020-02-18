‘No visa on arrival for UK nationals’: Indian High Commission in London clarifies on deporting British MP Debbie Abrahams

Labour Party MP Debbie Abrahams was denied entry and asked to return. She landed at the Delhi airport on Sunday.

The Indian High Commission in London has clarified that British Member of Parliament Debbie Abrahams did not hold a valid visa and was asked to return by Indian immigration officials accordingly. In a tweet put out on its official handle, the High Commission said: “Mission has confirmed from the Indian immigration authorities that Ms Debbie Abrahams did not hold a valid visa.”

The High Commission further clarified that there is no provision to accord visa on arrival to citizens of the United Kingdom and she was asked to return accordingly. “Further, there is no provision for visa on arrival for UK nationals. She was accordingly requested to return,” the High Commission tweeted.

The clarification comes amid huge uproar over India’s denial of entry to the British lawmaker and her deportation to Dubai on Monday. The Labour Party MP had landed at the Delhi airport on Sunday.

Debbie, however, claimed that she held a valid e-visa which was valid till October this year and questioned why it was revoked. The lawmaker, who heads the all party parliamentary group for Kashmir, said that she was denied entry because of her criticism of the the Narendra Modi government’s Jammu and Kashmir policy.

“Why did the Indian Government revoke my visa AFTER it was granted? Why didn’t they let me get a ‘visa on arrival’? Is it because I have been critical of the Indian Government on Kashmir human rights issues?” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and Supreme Court lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi has backed the government’s decision to deport Debbie. He said that Debbie is not just an MP but a ‘Pakistan proxy’.

“The deportation of Debbie Abrahams by India was indeed necessary, as she is not just an MP, but a Pak proxy known for her clasp with e Pak govt and ISI. Every attempt that tries to attack India’s sovereignty must be thwarted,” he tweeted.