No victory procession on or after May 2: Election Commission amid COVID-19 surge

In wake of a record surge in COVID-19 cases, the Election Commission of India today banned all victory processions on or after the day of the counting of votes. The counting of votes for assembly elections in five states – Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry will be held on May 2. The Election Commission has been facing flak over its handling of the COVID-19 situation and over the decision of conducting polls by allowing political parties to hold public rallies amid a deadly coronavirus outbreak.

“No victory procession after the counting on 2.5.2021 shall be permissible. Not more than two persons shall be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative receive the certificate of election from the Returning Officer concerned,” said the EC in its order.

Yesterday, Madras High Court castigated the Election Commission for holding polls at such a grave time. The HC said that the EC is singularly responsible for the second wave of COVID-19 and added that its officials may be booked on murder charges.

Not only the Madras HC, but the Calcutta High Court had also expressed dissatisfaction over the enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Election Commission for the West Bengal assembly election including poll campaigning.

The Election Commission had banned ‘pad yatras’ and roadshows while limiting the number of people attending the public meetings to 500. The EC had asked the political parties to ensure that those attending the rallies wear masks and follow COVID-19 protocols.

This is developing story. More details are awaited.