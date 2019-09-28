No vendetta, even Prithviraj Chavan had sensed irregularities in MSC Bank: BJP

Earlier this week, the ED filed a case in connection with the alleged bank scam against the NCP chief, his nephew Ajit Pawar and others, triggering a firestorm in state politics.

At a time when the NCP is accusing the BJP of vendetta against party chief Sharad Pawar, the ruling party on Saturday said it was the then chief minister Prithviraj Chavan of Congress who had sensed “violations” in functioning of the state Cooperative Bank. The bank is at the centre of a political firestorm in run-up to the next month’s assembly elections since the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a case against Pawar, his nephew Ajit Pawar and others.

Dismissing allegations that the ED case was politically motivated, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil told reporters, “the investigation and the FIR against Ajit Pawar and several leaders across the parties happened on the orders of the Bombay High Court. The government has no intention to create trouble or shame any politician”. Patil, a Revenue Minister, said the then CM Prithviraj Chavan allegedly sensed “violations” which caused financial losses to the bank.

“It was on the instructions of Chavan that the RBI dissolved the board of directors of the bank,” Patil said. “The incumbent government has no active role in any investigation or complaint filed against the former board of directors on the bank of cooperative societies. We are giving information and reports as directed by the Bombay High Court,” he added.

The scam pertains to alleged irregularities in granting loans to sugar and cotton cooperatives by the then chairmen and directors of the bank, which was subsequently superseded by the RBI.