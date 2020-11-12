No ‘Veeru’ will be able to climb water tank in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi government takes big decision

UP govt will demolish those water tanks that are not in use. (Photo source: ANI)

Ramesh Sippy’s magnum opus Sholay is one of the cult Bollywood movies made till date. The movie continues to entertain people of different age groups even today. There are many iconic scenes in the movie that remain etched in the minds of people even many years after watching the classic cult. One of these celluloid moments is of Veeru (Dharmendra) creating a ruckus by threatening to jump off a water tank if he is not allowed to marry his love Basanti (Hema Malini). Sometimes, people tend to try these tactics of reel-life to get their demands fulfilled in real-life.

Several such incidents in Uttar Pradesh created administrative problems, in some cases for several days. According to a report in ABPLive, the Yogi Adityanath government has now decided to lock the stairs of all such water tanks in order to avoid the recurrence of such suicide threats. Moreover, it will demolish those that are not in use.

The decision in this regard came after a lawyer along with his family climbed atop a water tank in the Prayagraj district of the state. The Hardoi-based lawyer and his family remained there for 60 hours. While being there, he threatened to immolate himself and his family members.

The lawyer, Vijay Pratap, climbed atop a water tank in Beli demanding a CBI inquiry into cases filed against him. Alleging that he had been implicated falsely, the lawyer said that that inquiry is necessary to check the credibility of charges against him.

According to officials, the family climbed down after a lot of persuasions and promise to take action on his allegations.

Taking note of the incident, the state government has decided to lock the stairs of all water tanks in the state. Letters to all district magistrates in this regard have been sent by Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary RK Tiwari.

The letter asks them to make sure that the stairs of water tanks are locked up and demolish those that are one not being used. Tiwari has also asked for an action taken report on the matter.