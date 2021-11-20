‘No vaccine, No ration’: Aligarh starts campaign to administer COVID-19 vaccines at PDS shops

Earlier, ration dealers were asked to prepare a list of people who were not vaccinated to date.

The Aligarh administration in Uttar Pradesh has made it mandatory for people to get vaccinated for taking rations from the Public Distribution System (PDS) shops. The administration kicked off the campaign yesterday. There are 198 PDS ration shops in Aligarh and COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at all of them.

According to reports in Hindustan and Jagran, the Health Department will deploy a team of healthcare workers at each ration shop and the shops will remain open every day. The Health Department has also roped in students from Sai Medical College.

The department has also come out with a new slogan -‘First get vaccinated, then bring ration, Corona will be defeated’- to encourage people to get vaccinated. From now, ration will be given only after producing the vaccine certificate. Those unvaccinated will be vaccinated at the site and then will be given their quota of ration.

The Chief Medical Officer has formed 75 teams to assist in the campaign. These teams will be deployed at all 198 ration shops. If two or three shops are in close vicinity, then one team will cover all those shops. On November 19, a camp was set up at the ration shops in the Upperkot area of the city on the instructions of CMO Dr. Anand Kumar Upadhyay.

Earlier, ration dealers were asked to prepare a list of people who were not vaccinated to date. Dr. Upadhyay has said that in addition to District Hospital, Women’s Hospital, Deendayal Hospital, Medical College, all CHCs, PHCs, Urban PHCs, vaccine booths will also be set up in rural areas.

This is probably the first time that vaccine certificates will be checked before distributing ration. Earlier, some districts of Uttar Pradesh had made taking vaccines mandatory for purchasing alcohol.