No vaccine, no booze! This UP town just made Covid jabs mandatory for buying liquor

According to reports, an official order in this regard is still awaited.

The district administration in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah has made vaccine certificates mandatory for those seeking to purchase alcohol. According to reports, the move is aimed at encouraging people to get vaccinated.

Etawah Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Hem Kumar Singh has ordered that liquor can only be purchased from a government shop after the buyer shows his/her vaccine certificate. “Liquor will be sold only to those who have been vaccinated”, reads the notice pasted at the liquor shops.

ADM Hem Kumar Singh and a team of district police officials also inspected liquor shops in Sefai. He ordered the liquor shop owners/contractors to display the notices outside their shops. Owners of liquor shops were also warned against selling liquor without checking customers’ vaccination certificates.

According to reports, an official order in this regard is still awaited. The move is being seen as an individual decision by the ADM taken to encourage people to get the vaccine jabs.

Uttar Pradesh reported 1,908 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. With a decline in the number of daily cases, the state has also witnessed a dip in the total number of active cases which stands at 41,214. A total of 6,713 people have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 96.4 per cent. The state has so far administered 1,80,08,60 vaccine doses which includes 1,45,58,288 first dose beneficiaries and 34,50,316 second dose beneficiaries.