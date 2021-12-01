‘No UPA left now’: Mamata Banerjee’s stern message to Congress after meeting with Sharad Pawar

Banerjee has been at the loggerheads with the Congress after the latter refused to make her the face of the opposition alliance against the BJP in 2024.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is in Mumbai as part of TMC’s outreach to opposition parties, today called on NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Speaking to mediapersons following the meet, Mamata sent a strong message to the Congress on the question of rallying the Opposition leading up to the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. “There is no UPA now,” she said, pressing for the need for a “firm alternative” to the BJP. The UPA or United Progressive Alliance is a political grouping headed by the Congress. Opposition parties like RJD, CPI, NCP, DMK are a part of the alliance which Sonia Gandhi heads as chairperson.

“A firm alternative course should be made as nobody’s fighting against ongoing fascism. Sharad Ji is the seniormost leader and I came to discuss our political parties. I agree with whatever Sharad Ji said. There is no UPA,” said Banerjee while addressing the media along with Sharad Pawar.

Banerjee has been at the loggerheads with the Congress after the latter refused to make her the face of the opposition alliance against the BJP in 2024. While Banerjee is keen on forming an alliance of like-minded opposition parties excluding Congress, many parties like the RJD and NCP have maintained that no anti-BJP front is possible without the Congress.

Pawar, however, said, “Today, my colleagues and I had a long chat with her (Mamata Banerjee). Her intention is, in today’s situation like-minded forces have to come together at the national level and set up collective leadership….Our thinking is not for today, but for the 2024 election. This has to be established and with that intention, she has visited and had a very positive discussion with all of us,” said Pawar.

When asked if Congress will be a part of the ‘strong alternative’ that he is talking about, Pawar said, “Be it Congress or any other party, the thing is that those who are against BJP, if they’ll come together, they’re welcome.”

Earlier today, Banerjee said she had suggested to the Congress that an advisory council comprising prominent personalities from civil society be set up to give a direction to the opposition, but rued that the plan did not materialise.

“I had suggested to the Congress that there should be an advisory council comprising prominent personalities from the civil society to give a direction to the opposition, but in vain,” she said. To a query on if she would lead the opposition alliance against the BJP, Banerjee said she is a ‘small worker’ and wants to continue so.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Banerjee said that continuous endeavour is necessary in politics and one can’t be abroad most of the time.