No trust vote: PM Narendra Modi positive MPs will rise to the occasion

PM Narendra Modi positive MPs will rise to the occasion

Ahead of the no-confidence motion against his government moved by the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hoped that MPs will rise to the occasion and ensure a constructive debate.

“Today is an important day in our parliamentary democracy. I am sure my fellow MP colleagues will rise to the occasion and ensure a constructive, comprehensive and disruption-free debate.

“We owe this to the people and the makers of our Constitution. India will be watching us closely,” Modi said ahead of the no trust vote in the House.

The opposition-sponsored move came during the opening day of the monsoon session.

The government has expressed confidence of defeating the motion.