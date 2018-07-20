No-trust vote a result of Opposion arrogance: PM Narendra Modi

​​​
Dubbing the no-trust vote against his government a result of the opposition's "arrogance", Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged all parties to dismiss the move.

New Delhi | Published: July 20, 2018 10:04 PM
Dubbing the no-trust vote against his government a result of the opposition’s “arrogance”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged all parties to dismiss the move and accused the Congress of working with the mindset of ‘Modi hatao‘ (remove Modi).Responding to a day-long debate on the no-confidence motion, he said some people are indulging in “negative politics.”

He also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi for asking him to stand up for a hug after walking across to his chair in the Lok Sabha, saying the Congress President appeared to be in a
hurry to occupy his seat.

Only the electorate of the country can decide his fate and make him sit on his chair, Modi said, asking “what is the hurry”. Gandhi was present in the House when the Prime
Minister made the statement.

Modi said the floor test was not to measure the strenght of his government, rather it was a “force test” for the Congress and other opposition parties.

