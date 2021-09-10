‘No ticket to Mafia, Bahubali’: BSP drops Mukhtari Ansari, to field Bhim Rajbhar from Mau

Mukhtar Ansari: Mayawati said that the BSP wants to change UP's image through the rule of law.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and BSP supremo Mayawati today announced that it won’t field gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in the upcoming state assembly elections next year. Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said that the party will field state president Bhim Rajbhar from the constituency.

“BSP’s effort will be not to field any Bahubali or mafia in the upcoming UP assembly election on the party ticket. In view of this, the name of Shri Bhim Rajbhar, BSP State President of UP has been finalized from Mau Assembly constituency of Azamgarh Mandal instead of Mukhtar Ansari,” said Mayawati.

Mayawati said that the decision was taken to meet people’s expectations and win their trust. She further appealed to the party in charge to keep it in mind while selecting the party candidates so that if the government is formed, it does not face any problem in taking strict action against such elements.

2. जनता की कसौटी व उनकी उम्मीदों पर खरा उतरने के प्रयासों के तहत ही लिए गए इस निर्णय के फलस्वरूप पार्टी प्रभारियों से अपील है कि वे पार्टी उम्मीदवारों का चयन करते समय इस बात का खास ध्यान रखें ताकि सरकार बनने पर ऐसे तत्वों के विरूद्ध सख्त कार्रवाई करने में कोई भी दिक्कत न हो। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 10, 2021

The former UP CM said that the BSP wants to change UP’s image through the rule of law. “BSP’s resolve is to change UP’s image by rule of law so that not only the state and the country, but every child says that the government should be like Behan ji’s ‘Sarvajan Hitay and Sarvajan Sukhay’ and the BSP does what it says and it is also the true identity of the party,” said Mayawati.

Two days ago, Mayawati had taken a review of the party’s poll preparations and had ordered to strengthen the base of the party. “In the important meeting of senior BSP office bearers and district presidents in UP, especially in view of the challenges of the upcoming assembly general elections, a thorough review of the organization’s preparations up to the polling booth level and increasing the party’s support base in the state was done and instructions were issued to finish the work on a war footing,” said Mayawati.

Notably, Mayawati’s decision can be seen as an attempt to counter the BJP’s ‘anti-gunda’ raj poll plank. The BJP government in the state has claimed a heavy crackdown on mafias, gangsters and recently said that it had seized properties worth over Rs 1500 crore belonging to criminals and gangsters in the last four years. Law and order is one of the key poll planks of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. The Yogi government had gone to the Supreme Court seeking transfer of Mukhtar Ansari from Punjab jail to Uttar Pradesh. He has now been lodged in state’s Banda prison.