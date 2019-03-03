No threat to Kashmiris in Uttarakhand, says students’ body

By: | Published: March 3, 2019 3:39 PM

A large number of Kashmiri students even left for their homes as they anticipated they could be targeted, especially by right wing forces, in the aftermath of the incident.

An organisation of Kashmiri students here said Sunday that there was no threat to their lives in Uttarakhand anymore. A sense of insecurity had gripped students from Kashmir in Uttarakhand after the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. A large number of Kashmiri students even left for their homes as they anticipated they could be targeted, especially by right wing forces, in the aftermath of the incident.

“The situation is perfectly normal now with no threat to the lives of Kashmiri students anywhere in Uttarakhand. I appeal to them to return to their institutions and resume their studies,” Kashmiri Student’s Organisation spokesman Nasir Khuehami said. He thanked Uttrakhand Police, DGP Anil Raturi, SSP Dehradun Nivedita Kukreti and the media for coming out in the support of Kashmiri students and ensuring their safety.

Khuehami also thanked ‘Khalsa Aid’, an NGO, for lending a helping hand in evacuating students who felt insecure here. He hoped that Kashmiri students will soon return to their hostels and lodges to pursue their studies.

“Tension has subsided now. We are now talking to students from the valley to convince them that they are absolutely safe in Uttarakhand and can return to their hostels and lodges without fear. I hope in a week’s time they will start doing so,” Khuehami said. The situation had got tense in Uttarakhand after a Kashmiri student studying at a private university here sent a WhatsApp message to his friends exulting over the Pulwama attack soon after the incident. It triggered a reaction from local students who began demanding their eviction from the colleges.

