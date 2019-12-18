No threat to citizenship of any Indian Muslim or any other citizen under CAA: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Published: December 18, 2019 5:25:08 PM

"CAA is to provide citizenship and not to take away citizenship of any person," Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said at an event here.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Minority Affairs Minister, Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Indian Muslim, CAA, muslim communityMinority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Photo source: IE)

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Wednesday that there is no “question mark” on or threat to citizenship of any Indian Muslim or any other citizen due to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. “CAA is to provide citizenship and not to take away citizenship of any person,” he said at an event here.

(More details are awaited).

