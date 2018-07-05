No teachers being recruited through outsourcing method, says Haryana government

Haryana school department denied reports that recruitment of teachers was being done through the ‘outsourcing’ method.

The Haryana government today denied reports that recruitment of teachers was being done through the ‘outsourcing’ method. “Only Multi Purpose Workers of Group D were being recruited through outsourcing. No teacher or clerks have been recruited through this medium and would not be recruited in future also,” Additional Chief Secretary, School Education Department, Dheera Khandelwal told reporters here.

She said that about 750 Multi Purpose Workers of Group D had been recruited through this medium. “There is no truth in the reports that we are recruiting teachers through outsourcing,” she said. Earlier, opposition parties had alleged that the BJP government in the state was preparing ground for privatization of education in the state. INLD’s Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala had alleged that as a first step the contract for recruitment of C and D category of employees has already been handed out to the private sector.