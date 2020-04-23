No takers for coronavirus death figures in West Bengal: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. File photo

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has renewed his attack on the Mamata Banerjee government and questioned the state government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak. In an interview to The Indian Express, Dhankar said that there are no takers for the coronavirus linked fatalities and that there was a trust deficit between the government and health workers and the people of the state.

“There are no takers for the COVID-19 death figures on account of the series of discrepancies by the state government. The concern of the political parties, the medical fraternity and citizens is well premised,” he said.

“The trust deficit on this count between the government and the medical fraternity as also between the government and the people has attracted national and global focus. The concept of the Audit Committee, unheard of so far, has worsened the situation,” the Governor added.

The Governor’s outburst comes amid a divergence in the number of coronavirus cases being reported by the state and the Centre. XXX ADD details XXXX Add that the West Bengal government has constituted a separate committee which will clear if the deaths being reported are COVID-19 related or not. Name people on the committee XXXX

Dhankar also said he is getting worrisome reports about the state’s public distribution system. He alleged that the PDS has been hijacked by the politicians of the ruling Trinamool Congress. “From all over the state, I have got worrisome inputs about PDS being hijacked politically, ration dealers being subjected by ruling party workers to coercive mechanism, and distribution taking place in a politicised manner under token issued by the workers of the ruling party,” he said.

“This hijacking is a very poor reflection on the public functionaries, and they will have to be held accountable for their lapses, failures and inaction in official duties,” Dhankhar said.

Governor Dhankar and the Trinamool Congress government are at loggerheads over the handling of the coronavirus crisis. While the Governor has alleged that the state government was not effectively dealing with the crisis, the Mamata Banerjee government has refuted the charge and accused the Centre of selectively targeting the state.

Earlier, the Governor had lashed out at the state government and asked it to follow the Centre’s guidelines on containing the spread of virus. He had even called for the Mamata government to be shown the door and sought help from the central paramilitary forces to implement lockdown in the state.