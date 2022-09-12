‘No such raids carried out’: Ahmedabad police issues statement after AAP claims raids at Gujarat office

A day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that its offices were raided by the Gujarat Police on Sunday, the Ahmedabad police on Monday denied the claims, saying no such searches were conducted. The party claimed that the police found nothing and will be returning again. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the BJP is “shocked by the public support AAP is getting” ahead of the state assembly elections.

Taking to Twitter, the Ahmedabad police wrote, “The news that the Aam Aadmi Party office has been raided by the police has come to light through social media. No such raids have been carried out by the city police.”

Reacting to the Ahmedabad police’s tweet, Isudan Gadhvi said that there were three cops present during the raids. “Neither did they have any warrant or were carrying any documents. It is clear that the raids were unofficial in nature. There were no records of it. This is how the BJP harasses people in Gujarat.”

AAP leaders claimed that the raids, that continued for two hours, followed soon after Kejriwal landed in the poll-bound state.

“Gujarat Police’s raid at the Aam Aadmi Party’s office as soon as Kejriwal arrived in Ahmedabad. Carried out searches for two hours and left. Nothing found. Said they will come again,” Gadhvi tweeted in Hindi.” Criticising the alleged police raids, the Gujarat unit of AAP claimed that the BJP is afraid of the party’s popularity in the state and has resorted to abusing positions of power.

“The BJP is extremely rattled by the immense support that the AAP is getting from the people of Gujarat. There is a storm in favour of the AAP in Gujarat. They could not find anything in Delhi and they have found nothing in Gujarat. We are all honest and devoted to the country,” Kejriwal wrote in a tweet in Hindi.