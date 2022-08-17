‘No such directions’: MHA counters Hardeep Puri over move to provide EWS flats to Rohingya refugees

In a strange turn of events on Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs categorically denied issuing any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants in New Delhi. The clarification from the MHA comes barely hours after Union minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri announced that the central government has decided to shift all Rohingya refugees to EWS flats with basic facilities and round-the-clock protection from the Delhi Police in Bakkarwala area of the national capital.



“India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all #Rohingya #Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock @DelhiPolice protection,” Puri, a former IFS officer who also holds charge of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said on Twitter today.

“With respect to news reports in certain sections of media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in Delhi,” an MHA spokesperson said, rejecting the claims made by Puri altogether.



Clarifying further, the MHA said that the Delhi government had proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location. However, the MHA has directed the Delhi government to ensure that Rohingya illegal foreigners continue at the present location as MHA has already taken up the matter of their deportation with the concerned country through MEA.

The MHA further said that illegal foreigners are to be kept in detention centres till their deportation as per law. “The Government of Delhi has not declared the present location as a Detention Centre. They have been directed to do the same immediately,” the MHA said.



Earlier in the day, minister Puri had hit out at critics for linking the nation’s refugee policy to the Citizenship Amendment Act. “Those who made a career out of spreading canards on India’s refugee policy deliberately linking it to CAA will be disappointed. India respects and follows UN Refugee Convention 1951 & provides refuge to all, regardless of their race, religion or creed,” Puri said.

The CAA, which was notified on December 12, 2019, and came into force on January 10, 2020, aims to facilitate the grant of citizenship to migrants belonging to the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, who had come to India on or before December 31, 2014. Critics of the law claim that the law is discriminatory violates the Constitution as it aims to grant Indian citizenship on the basis of religion by barring Muslims.

News agency ANI had earlier reported that the decision to shift Rohingya refugees to EWS flats was arrived at during a high-level meeting on the issue chaired by the Delhi Chief Secretary in the last week of July. The meeting saw senior officials of the Delhi government, Delhi Police and the Ministry of Home Affairs also in attendance.