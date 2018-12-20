No separate time zone for northeastern states! Panel recommends against the move for strategic reasons, says govt

The demand for a separate time zone in the Northeast has been coming from legislators, industrialists and ordinary citizens. (IE)

The government on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of a separate time zone for the northeastern states. Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan in a written response to a question on two time zones said that a panel constituted to look into the demand has recommended against the move for strategic reasons. He said that such requests were raised on the ground that sunrise and sunset timings in the northeastern states are much earlier than official working hours.

The Minister further said that the demand was examined by a High-Level Committee comprising the secretary of the Department of Science and Technology and chief secretary of Tripura. After considering the issue, the Committee recommended not to have two time zones for India for strategic reasons, he added.

TDP MP Jayadev Galla had asked whether there have been demands from the North-Eastern States for having a separate time zone since the sun rises at 4.00 am in the North-East and sets at 4.00 pm. He also asked whether National Physical Laboratory recommended having two separate time zones in the country. On this, Vardhan informed that National Physical Laboratory had published certain reports in science journals referring to saving of electricity.

The demand for a separate time zone in the Northeast has been coming from legislators, industrialists and ordinary citizens. In this part, the sun rises as early as four in the morning and sets by four in the evening in winter. The people argue that by the time offices or educational institutions open in the morning, many daylight hours are already lost in the morning.

