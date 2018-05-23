No SC relief for pregnant student seeking relaxation in attendance to appear for LLB exams

The Supreme Court today dismissed a petition filed by a pregnant lady seeking permission to appear in the ongoing LLB semester exams of the University of Delhi. A Supreme Court bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Navin Sinha refused to grant any relaxation to the 27-year-old lady in her attendance which was the primary reason behind the administration’s refusal to allow her to write papers, news agency ANI reported.

The lady had moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court’s division bench interim order on Monday to dismiss her petition seeking relaxation in her attendance to appear in the exams. The court had observed that lady was not a regular student due to her pregnancy, hence she can’t be allowed.

In her petition filed in the SC, the lady had termed the Delhi High Court’s Monday order as ‘illegal’. Her lawyers Ashish Virmani and Himanshu Dhuper argued that restraining their client from appearing in exams is a denial of the right that she deserves. They told the court that the woman has a good case in her favour since she couldn’t attend classes because of her health issues.

On Monday, during the arguments in the High Court, the court had categorically denied granting permission to her in view of the provisions of Rules of Legal Education of the Bar Council of India. The HC had also cited previous decisions of the court while rejecting the lady’s plea.

The university on its part argued that LLB is a professional course and as per the rules, a minimum percentage of attendance by students is among other criteria that needs to be fulfilled to appear in exams. It had also noted that anyone failing to meet the stipulated percentage of lectures, is not eligible to enrol as the member of the BCI.

The woman had enrolled herself for LLB course in 2016 and had failed to meet 70% attendance criteria. She had skipped two months lecture in the fourth semester.