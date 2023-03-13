No rule of law and democracy under PM Modi, alleges Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday alleged that there is “no rule of law and democracy” in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He made the remarks after the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 PM by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar.

“There is no rule of law and democracy under Modi ji. They are running the country like a dictatorship, and then they talk about democracy,” he told reporters.

Reiterating the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe in the Adani-Hindenburg row, he alleged that whenever the Opposition raises the issue, mics are turned off. “We are demanding the constitution of JPC on the Adani stocks issue. When we raise this issue, then mics are switched off and a ruckus erupts in the House,” he said, as quoted by ANI.

As the proceedings of the Upper House began at 11 AM, following a month-long recess, Opposition and treasury benches traded charges over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Indian-democracy-in-danger remarks that he made in London, UK recently.

Leader of the House and Union minister Piyush Goyal demanded that Gandhi come to the House and apologise for his “rubbish” statements made in London. He hit out at the Congress invoking 1975 Emergency, saying that the Indian democracy was in danger during the Emergency period when Congress leader tore up a copy of a legislation.

Kharge, meanwhile, countered Goyal’s comments saying the demand to call a leader who is not a member of Rajya Sabha to the House is condemnable.

He also hit out at the Centre questioning the functioning of democracy in present times, as Opposition members protested. This led to Chairman Dhankar adjourning the House till 2 PM.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Budget Session, 16 Opposition parties participated in the Opposition party leaders’ meeting chaired by Kharge in Parliament today. The parties included Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(DMK), Janata Dal (United); Aam Admi Party; Communist Party of India (Marxist); Kerala Congress, Rashtriya Lok Dal; Nationalist Congress Party; Communist Party of India; Indian Union Muslim League; Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray); Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Revolutionary Socialist Party; Rashtriya Janata Dal; Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the NC.

A meeting of Congress MPs was also held at the party’s Parliamentary Party (CPP) office in Parliament to chalk out the strategy. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were present at the meeting.