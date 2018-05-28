No respite from intense heatwave in North India: Delhi records maximum temperature of 44 degree Celsius on Monday

On Sunday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 45.8 degrees Celsius at the Palam Observatory

There seems to be no respite for people of Delhi or nearby areas as intense heatwave continues to batter the region on Monday. The national capital is likely to witness a maximum temperature of 44 degree Celsius for the day. North India continues to remain under the grip of an intense heat wave with temperatures even crossing the 45-degree Celsius mark in some places. On Sunday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 45.8 degrees Celsius at the Palam Observatory, five degree above the season’s average.

Last Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that that people would get respite from intense heatwave by the end of May after Easterly winds reach the National Capital. On Saturday, the mercury in the national capital rose to 45 degrees Celsius, which was the highest this summer. Delhiites were seen braving heatwave conditions to carry out their daily duties.

“Yesterday’s temperature was 45 degree Celsius, we expect it to lower down to 43 degree Celsius today in Delhi NCR. However, due to humidity in the air, discomfort level will remain increased. The lowest temperature of the week will be around 40 centigrade on May 30,” IMD was quoted as saying by ANI today.

As per Skymet Weather, heavy rain may occur in Lakshadweep and moderate to heavy rainfall in Kerala and Coastal Karnataka. Light to moderate rainfall may occur in some parts of Tamil Nadu. Because of this, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar are also likely to witness heavy spells of rain in some parts.