No respite from heatwave in Delhi; temperature may reach 46 degree Celsius

The highest maximum temperature on Friday was 47.5°C in Madhya Pradesh’s Khajuraho district.

The central and north-west part of the country is not likely to get any relief from scorching heat anytime soon. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has made a forecast of maximum 45 degree Celsius for next five days. It said that the mercury in the capital may also likely to touch 46-degree Celsius on Saturday and may continue to remain the same even on Sunday.

On Friday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 43.6 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees above season’s average. The minimum temperature, on the other hand, was recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of the year, and humidity shifted between 53 and 23 per cent, a Met Department official said. It further said that no major change is likely to be witnessed in maximum temperatures in rest of the country during upcoming 3-­4 days.

The highest maximum temperature on Friday was 47.5°C in Madhya Pradesh’s Khajuraho district. Gale winds speed with 100-­110 Kmph gusting to 120 Kmph is may prevail over West Central Arabian Sea off south Oman ­southeast Yemen coast in next couple of hours. It will then decrease becoming squally wind speed reach in around 40-­50 kmph by the evening, the department said.

In the meantime, Kerala received pre-monsoon rain on Friday as advanced Southwest Monsoon reached some parts of southeast Bay of Bengal, South Andaman Sea and the Nicobar Islands.

As per Skymet weather, the monsoon is likely to take 3-4 days from the ongoing position to reach the state suggesting it would be earlier than official date of June 1, with moderate to heavy rainfall may take place in many places.