‘No respect for judgments of this court’: Supreme Court raps Centre over Tribunals Reforms Act

The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Centre over the delay in filling up the vacancies in the Tribunals and also expressed displeasure over the way the government enacted the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021, calling it a “virtual replica of the provisions struck down by the Court”.

Listing the matter for further hearing till next Monday, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana said: “We are not interested in or inviting any confrontation (with the government).”

“There is no respect to judgments of this court. You are testing our patience! How many persons were appointed? You said some persons were appointed?” a special bench comprising Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice L Nageswara Rao said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing the Central government told the Court that there is “no remotest intention to close tribunals”.

The court’s observations came on a plea by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. The Congress leader challenged the constitutional validity of various provisions of the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021, which was recently passed during the Monsoon session of Parliament and received Presidential assent on August 13.

“The Tribunals Act which repeals the Tribunals Ordinance was made retrospectively effective from April 4, 2021 and enacted inter alia with the objective, “to abolish certain tribunals and authorities and to provide a mechanism for filing appeal directly to the commercial court or the High Court” and also reduce the burden on public exchequer”, his plea said.

