No request made for chartered flights to transport Congress, JD(S) MLAs, says Jayant Sinha

The Civil Aviation Ministry today dismissed the allegations by the JD(S) in Karnataka that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation denied permission to chartered flights scheduled to carry the party’s legislators along with those of the Congress from Bengaluru to Kochi, saying no such request was received. The JD(S) had on Thursday alleged that chartered flights that were scheduled to carry its legislators along with those of the Congress were denied permission by the DGCA at the last minute. “DGCA and Air Traffic Control confirm that no requests were received for chartered flights to transport INC and/or JD(S) MLAs. Thus there is no question of anyone not being allowed to fly by central government agencies,” Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha tweeted this afternoon.

The minister had yesterday said that a detailed report had been sought over the allegations. He, however, had asserted that domestic charter flights do not require DGCA approval and that they were free to fly after getting their flight plan approved by local Air Traffic Control. A JD(S) source had said on Thursday, “We are just working out, all flights have been denied permission…flights that were confirmed, last minute there is a problem.”

Asked whether the plan was for both the Congress and JD(S) MLAs travelling together, the source had said, “Plan was there….you know what all kinds of things, they are doing. Shortly after the allegations were levelled, a civil aviation ministry official had said that DGCA’s permission was not required for chartered flights operating within India.