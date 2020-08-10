No relief for Prashant Bhushan! Supreme Court refuses to accept expression of regret, hearing in contempt case to continue

Supreme Court rejects expression of regret by Prashant Bhushan in 2009 contempt case.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to accept lawyer Prashant Bhushan’s expression of regret in the 11-year old contempt of court case against him. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra passed an order stating that the case has to continue and needs to be heard.

The bench, also comprising justices BR Gavai and Krishna Murari, said that it will deal with the issue of whether comment on corruption against judges per se amounted to contempt or not and posted the matter for hearing on August 17.

The Supreme Court had in November 2009 issued contempt notice to Prashant Bhushan. The matter pertains to statements by him against former CJIs and then Chief Justice of India SH Kapadia in an interview to Tehelka magazine.

Earlier on August 4, the top court had made it clear to Prashant Bhushan and Tarun Tejpal, former editor of Tehelka magazine, that it will hear the case against them, if it does not accept their explanation or apology in the matter.