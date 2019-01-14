No relief for activist Anand Teltumbde in Koregaon-Bhima violence case, SC refuses quashing of FIR against him

Koregaon-Bhima case: SC refuses to quash FIR against activist Anand Teltumbde

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to quash Pune Police’s FIR against civil rights activist Anand Teltumbde for his alleged role in the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima violence and for his alleged Maoist links. The apex court also refused to interfere with the ongoing investigation in the case. However, a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S K Kaul extended by four weeks the interim protection from arrest granted to him by the Bombay High Court.

The apex court said Teltumbde can seek regular bail from the competent trial court in this time. On December 21, the Bombay High Court dismissed the petition filed by Teltumbde seeking the quashing of the FIR and granted interim protection from arrest for three weeks.

At the Elgar Parishad event at Shaniwarwada in Pune, held a day before the January 1 caste clashes at Koregaon-Bhima, located near Pune, several activists allegedly made inflammatory speeches and provocative statements that contributed to the violence, police said.