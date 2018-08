The rape case was registered by the CBI in April 2002 against the self-styled godman.

The Panchkula Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20 years jail-term in 2017, after being convicted for raping two women in 2002.

Earlier in February, Rahim was charge-sheeted by the CBI on the charges of castrating his male devotees, and was accused in a murder case in March.