No relation between airstrike and elections: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman has responded to the allegations of the Opposition that the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were trying to politicise the air strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force at Jaish camps in Pakistan. The Congress and other opposition parties have upped the ante against the government over attempts to politicise the IAF action. They have also questioned the claims of high number of casualties in the IAF strikes.

Amidst the accusations and counter-accusations, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman issued a statement saying the air strikes are in no way connected to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “There is no relationship between the airstrike and elections. It was based upon intelligence inputs on terrorist activities in Pakistan, to be unleashed against India. It was not a military action,” Sitharaman said, according to ANI.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on IAF #AirStrike: There is no relationship between the airstrike and elections. It was based upon intelligence inputs on terrorist activities in Pakistan, to be unleashed against India. It was not a military action.

A controversy broke out after BJP chief Amit Shah said that the number of the terrorists who were killed in the IAF strike in Balakot was over 250. However, when asked about the number of casualties in the IAF strikes at Balakot, Air Marshal B S Dhanoa said it was not the IAF’s job to count bodies. The government too has not issued any figure of the number of casualties.

“Indian Air Force does not count casualties in an operation, only the targets,” Air Marshal Dhanoa said replying to a question on the number of casualties.

In a pre-dawn operation, the Indian Air Force struck a JEM training camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan. The strike came 12 days after the barbarous Pulwama terror attack that killed over 40 CRPF personnel.

Pakistan a day later, attempted a retaliatory strike last week but could not do much damage. Hours after the air strike, media reports cited government officials to give out an estimate that over 300 Jaish terrorists were killed in the attacks.