No regrets, says student who heckled Babul Supriyo at Jadavpur University

Babul Supriyo heckled at Jadavpur University: Debanjan Ballav, the student who pulled Union Minister Babul Supriyo’s hair during a protest at Jadavpur University last week, has said that he doesn’t regret what he did and would do it again if he gets a chance. Speaking to India Today, Ballav said that whatever he did that day was an “act of resistance against fascism” and he did not repent pulling the Union minister by his hair and beating him.

Last week on Thursday, Babul Supriyo had gone to Jadavpur University to address an event organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party. However, a section of students planned a protest against the minister and raised a few questions to him when he reached the venue. Soon, the protesters gheraoed the minister and heckled him for what they now call was done after provocation from Supriyo. During the protest, Ballav is seen in videos pulling Babul Supriyo by his hair.

The minister later shared a video of the incident on social media saying that he will find the student and see what action the ‘state government takes against him’. Following the event, the mother of the student urged the minister not to take any action that may ruin the career of her son. Responding to her, Babul Supriyo assured the mother, a cancer patient, that no action would be taken against her son and he would not let anyone do it either.

Earlier, Ballav while speaking to ABP had said that whatever he did was for his self-defense. “We posed a few questions to the minister and was waiting for him to reply. When they (ABVP) attacked us, we started retaliating. The photo was taken at that time but it was distorted by the BJP IT cell,” the student alleged. Without naming anyone, Ballav said that “they have threatened my family members and they are politicising the health issue of my mother”.