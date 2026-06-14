Political leaders and former diplomats have come down heavily against the US Secretary of State following the death of three Indian mariners. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also held a telephonic conversation with Marco Rubio on Friday to lodge a strong protest against the US military strikes in the Gulf of Oman. But the interaction has come under heavy scrutiny — with many, including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, noting that there had been “absolutely no expression of regret or condolences” from America.

“Deeply shocking to read this official US statement, which contains absolutely no expression of regret or condolence for the loss of innocent Indian lives. How can a “friend” and strategic partner be so deeply insensitive?” he wrote on X.

The Congress MP also questioned whether the vessels could have been stopped using non-lethal means and asked whether Indian crew members working abroad on commercial ships in the region are now being treated as “fair game” for US missiles. Tharoor dubbed the US approach “unacceptable” and voiced hope that Jaishankar had conveyed the same to Rubio.

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Former diplomat questions US response

Former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal was also critical of the US response. “A very harsh response from Rubio. Implicitly justifying the killing of Indian mariners,” he wrote on X.

Sibal further said there was “not even a pro forma regret at the killing of civilian unarmed nationals of a friendly country” and added that Rubio had “snubbed us”.

Pawan Khera, Manish Tiwari join the criticism

Congress leader Pawan Khera said India should have sought an unconditional apology from the United States for the deaths of the sailors. He criticised the lack of sympathy in the US response and questioned New Delhi’s description of the strikes as merely “not justified.”

Congress MP Manish Tewari described Rubio’s remark as showing “no regret, no remorse, no empathy”. Tewari further said Rubio’s response was “hardly the language you use with a country you call a friend”.

What did Rubio say?

Following the call, US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said Rubio and Jaishankar discussed recent developments in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the statement, Rubio stressed that all commercial vessels should immediately comply with orders from US forces operating in the region as they seek to uphold peace and security in the Strait. He also underlined that violations of the US blockade and the illicit transport of oil “will not be tolerated.”

The statement, however, did not mention the deaths of the three Indian mariners, a point that drew criticism.

Jaishankar lodges a strong protest

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar said that he had spoken to Rubio and reiterated India’s “strong protest” over the attacks.

“Spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this evening. I reiterated India’s strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners,” the minister said in a post on X.

“Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified,” he added.

India has also summoned US Charge d’Affaires Jason Meeks and lodged a strong protest over the attacks on commercial vessels carrying Indian crew members in the Gulf of Oman.

How did the row spark?

The row follows a series of US military actions against commercial vessels in the Gulf of Oman this week. As per the official statement, Palau-flagged tanker Marivex, carrying 24 Indian seafarers, was disabled by US forces on June 8, though all crew members were rescued.

On June 10, another Palau-flagged tanker, Settebello, was struck, killing three of the 24 Indian sailors onboard. A third vessel, Jalveer, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker carrying 20 Indians, also came under attack.

The US Central Command said the vessels were attacked for allegedly attempting to violate the American blockade of Iranian ports. India, however, has maintained that use of lethal force against civilian commercial shipping is unacceptable and has lodged a strong protest with the United States over the deaths of the Indian mariners.