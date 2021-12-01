‘No record of farmer deaths, so no question of financial aid’: Union agri minister in Parliament

The farmer unions claim that over 700 farmers have died during the year-long protests against the farm laws, that were repealed by the Centre on the first day of the Winter Session of the Parliament.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar on Wednesday told the Parliament that the government has “no record” of the deaths of farmers during the protest that has been going on at Delhi borders against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws.

Questioned by the opposition on the data and if the government proposes to give financial relief to the affected families, Tomar said: “The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare has no record in the matter and hence the question does not arise.”

The farmer unions claim that over 700 farmers have died during the year-long protests against the farm laws, that were repealed by the Centre on the first day of the Winter Session of the Parliament.

The remark comes even as the Centre has sought five names from the Samkyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to be included in a committee for discussion on a host of issues, including MSP, and the umbrella body of farmer unions will decide those in its December 4 meeting, farmer leader Darshan Pal said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, two farmer union leaders have said that with the government agreeing to the demands of farmers, it was time for them to deliberate upon calling off the agitation. However, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait remained defiant, saying that the protest will be with withdrawn only when the government gives a legal guarantee on the MSP and withdraws police cases lodged against protesting farmers.

“The 50-55 thousand cases which were registered during the agitation should be withdrawn, MSP guarantee should be enacted, farmers who have lost their lives should be compensated, tractors should be given to those whose tractors were seized. Now these are our main issues. Government should talk,” he said.