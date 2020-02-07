No reckless honking at traffic light! Mumbai cops put honkers at notice, check viral video

Mumbai police have posted a video on its official twitter handle which showed people at the end of their wits witnessing red lights turning red repeatedly.

Mumbai police are winning kudos worldwide for effectively putting reckless honking at traffic red lights at a stop. In what appears as a mild retributive measure aimed at habitual honkers, police have installed decibel meters at the busiest red lights in the city. If the decibel meter breaches the level of 85db on account of repeated honking, the traffic redlight turns red again effectively making honkers wait for an even longer time. In other words, people who are used to pressing their screechy horns just for the sake of doing it will reap a bitter harvest and the equanimous lot waiting in peace will eventually get rewarded.

Mumbai police have posted a video on its official twitter handle which showed people at the end of their wits witnessing red lights turning red repeatedly. The video ends with a suave quote which says, “Feel free to honk, if you don’t mind waiting.” The video went viral across the country with top police officials in other metropolitans taking note of the idea and promising to emulate the same in their own cities. First came the response of Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao who patted his Mumbai counterparts and wrote, ” Very good idea of fixing decibel meters, will try.”

Horn not okay, please!

Laidback politicians also were not left behind as Telangana minister termed the solution as the need of the hour and said, “let us get this done in our Hyderabad too.” With higher-ups in Bengaluru and Hyderabad already promising to implement the measure in their cities, more metropolitan cities are expected to adopt the measure to battle increasing noise pollution. Mumbai is one of the most congested cities in the world. The measure aimed at curbing noise pollution might end the agony of the Mumbaikars. However, the solution appears to have overlooked the distinction between the rowdy elements who resort to honking and people waiting patiently possibly at the same end of the traffic red light. Probably the cops must have factored that uncalled-for delay will dawn on everybody the harms of needless honking.