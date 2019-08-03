No reason to panic, only rumor-mongering going on: Governor Satya Pal Malik on tensions in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik.

Amid heightened tensions in Jammu and Kashmir, Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday said that only rumor-mongering was going on and there was no reason to panic. A number of advisories from the Centre and state in the last few days triggered apprehensions that the central government may be preparing for the abrogation of special status — Article 370 and 35A — granted to Jammu and Kashmir.

However, Malik clarified that no such move was on the table. “It’s normal. Only rumour mongering is going on. It’s a very routine thing here. If you sneeze at Lal Chowk, it becomes an explosion when it comes here. Unnecessary panic is being created by vested interests, especially some political parties,” ANI quoted Governor as saying.

#WATCH J&K Guv on rumours regarding situation in J&K:..I’ve talked to everybody in Delhi&nobody has given me any hint that we’ll do this or that. Somebody’s saying there’ll be trifurcation,somebody says Article 35 A, 370…Nobody has discussed these things with me either PM or HM pic.twitter.com/RKmb7ahfLE — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2019

Last night, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, J&K Peoples’ Movement chief Shah Faesal and Peoples’ Conference’s Sajjad Lone met Governor Malik to know about the prevailing situation in Kashmir. The Governor said that the leaders were satisfied and whatever they expected from him, he did. “As far as I know, there is no inclination that something is going to happen here. I don’t know about tomorrow. That’s not in my hands. But till today there’s nothing to worry,” he told ANI.

He further said that it was the responsibility of the government to see the safety of pilgrims and tourists. “A lot of terrorists are sitting across the Line to cross here and most of them are suicide bombers. If something happens, that will have repercussions all over the country. We wanted to avoid that,” the Governor said while commenting on the recent advisory that asked the Amarnath Yatris and tourists to cut short their tour and return to their place as soon as possible.

This advisory further fuelled the speculations that the government may be planning something big in the state. Some senior Congress leaders today said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should issue a statement on what is happening in Jammu and Kashmir.