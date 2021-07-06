  • MORE MARKET STATS

No ‘rath yatra’ at places other than Jagannath Puri, Supreme Court dismisses plea

By: |
July 06, 2021 12:40 PM

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said that it would not interfere with the directions passed by the state government under the Disaster Management Act. ''We are sorry. We also feel bad,'' the bench said.

supreme court, rath yatra''We are sorry. We also feel bad,'' the bench said.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed pleas seeking permission to conduct ‘rath yatras’ at various places other than Jagannath Puri in Odisha. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said that it would not interfere with the directions passed by the state government under the Disaster Management Act. ”We are sorry. We also feel bad,” the bench said.

The Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri is an annual ritual and this time, it is scheduled for July 12. The state has allowed rath yatra only at Jagannath Puri.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. No ‘rath yatra’ at places other than Jagannath Puri Supreme Court dismisses plea
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1‘Heads must roll’: Shashi Tharoor slams Centre over glitches in new Income Tax portal
2Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over Rafale deal, petrol price hike, PSU disinvestment
3Syama Prasad Mookerjee birth anniversary: PM Modi pays tributes to Jana Sangh founder, says his ideals motivate millions