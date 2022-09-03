No question of making electoral rolls public: Congress election authority chief Madhusudan Mistry

Amid the demand for making electoral rolls public, Congress’ central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry on Saturday said that there is no question of making it public.

“No question of making it public. For supporters from other states, identity cards issued carry their details. All procedures to take place as per rules,” Mistry was quoted as saying by ANI.

On Friday, senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor wrote to Mistry seeking publication of electoral rolls for the upcoming election to the post of AICC president, PTI reported, quoting sources.

Tharoor, who has expressed his intent to contest the party’s presidential election, has said that it is vital to know about the delegates as papers can get rejected if the names don’t feature in the final list. Along with Tharoor, Assam MP Pradyut Bordoloi, too, has written to Mistry.

Talking about the nomination process, it includes 10 proposers who are Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates. On September 22, the notification for the election will be out, and the process of filing nominations will be held from September 24-30. October 8 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations and the election is likely to be held on October 17, with the results on October 19, PTI reported.

On Wednesday, Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Karti Chidambaram had demanded that electoral rolls be made public to ensure transparency. Tharoor, too, supported Tewari’s views.

Tharoor had said, “Certainly, I think it’s important that everybody should have transparency on the electoral rolls. If that’s what Manish has asked for, then I’m sure that it’s a principle that everybody would agree with. Everybody should know who can nominate and who can vote.”

Tewari, who is among the G-23 leaders along with Tharoor seeking large scale party reforms, said that the list must be published on the All India Congress Committee (AICC) website for a “free and fair” process.

However, Mistry has maintained that the entire election is being done in a free and fair manner and with all transparency.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has countered the leaders who are demanding publication of the electoral rolls, saying that they must be proud of the “open” system and mustn’t create confusion.