No question of advancing Lok Sabha poll dates: Rajnath Singh

Union Minister Rajnath Singh has ruled out the possibility of holding general elections before the slated schedule in 2019. According to a report in The Hindu, Singh has said that the government is in no mood to advance the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and that it will be held as per the schedule.

“The 2019 Lok Sabha election will be held on time. There is no question of advancing the poll dates. The entire process will be over before May 15, 2019,” he told the daily.

The next general elections will be held in April or May next year. The 16 Lok Sabha that saw the BJP returning to the power after a gap of 10 years, was sworn in on May 26, 2014. The general elections in 2014 were held in nine phases between April 7 and May 12. The results were declared on May 16.

Singh’s reaction comes amidst the Centre’s push for simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies. There are speculations that the Lok Sabha elections could be advanced by a few months to coincide with the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram. The tenure of Assemblies in these states will end between December 2018 and January 2019.

When asked about the possibility of holding simultaneous elections, Singh said that it is the Election Commission to decide. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said earlier that the possibility of simultaneous elections should be explored. The Election Commission has to explore the feasibility,” he said.

Last week, the Law Commission had in its draft report supported holding simultaneous elections stating that the process can be initiated from 2019 itself by holding 13 assembly polls along with the Lok Sabha polls. It had said that the polls to the remaining states Assemblies including in the UT of Puducherry can be held in 2021 for a term of 30 months to make them synchronous with the rest of the states and Lok Sabha elections in 2024.