No question hour in Monsoon session of Parliament, Opposition slams move

Monsoon session of Rajya Sabha will begin from September 14. (file photo)

There will be no question hour and private members’ business during the Monsoon session of the Parliament. However, zero hour and other proceedings will be held as per schedule.

The Monsoon session of the Parliament is set to begin from September 14. There will be in total 18 consecutive sittings with no holiday or weekend break. The session will end on October 1.

The Monsoon session will see Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha working in separate shifts with special seating for MPs to ensure distancing to cut Covid-19 transmission threat.

Lok Sabha will sit from 9 am to 1 pm on the first day and from 3 pm to 7 pm till October 1.

The Rajya Sabha will sit from 3 pm to 7 pm the first day and 9 am to 1 pm the rest of the days.

Meanwhile, hectic preparations are underway for the session with several first-time measures because of the pandemic.

The Question Hour is the first hour in the House. It allows members to ask the government questions.

Trinamool Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien said that the pandemic was being used as an excuse to murder democracy.

“MPs required to submit questions for Question Hour in Parliament 15 days in advance. Session starts 14 September. So Question Hour cancelled ? Opposition MPs lose right to question govt. A first since 1950? Parliament overall working hours remain same so why cancel Question Hour? Pandemic excuse to murder democracy,” he tweeted.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said questioning the government is the oxygen of parliamentary democracy.

“I said four months ago that strongmen leaders would use the excuse of the pandemic to stifle democracy and dissent. The notification for the delayed Parliament session blandly announces there will be no Question Hour. How can this be justified in the name of keeping us safe,” he tweeted.