The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday rejected a public interest litigation (PIL) that questioned the Z-Plus security given to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat. The court noted that the petition was poorly researched and did not serve any genuine public interest.

The plea had been filed by activist Lalan Kishore Singh, who argued that public funds used for Bhagwat’s security should be recovered. He claimed this on the grounds that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is not a registered body.

What did the PIL say?

The petition was filed by Singh through his lawyer, Ashwin Ingole, arguing that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is not a registered body and therefore should not receive Z-Plus security that is funded by public money.

The plea claimed that taxpayer funds were being wrongly used for the security cover and sought recovery of the amount from the organisation, presenting the issue as one affecting citizens whose money was being spent.

During the proceedings, Chauhan submitted that the petitioner had failed to disclose an earlier order passed against him by the State Information Commissioner on the same matter.

What did the court say?

A division bench led by Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar dismissed the plea filed by activist Lalan Kishore Singh.

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Maharashtra Government Pleader for the Nagpur bench, Devendra Chauhan, said the court found the petition to be motivated and not connected to any real public interest.

“The PIL was dismissed as the Bench noted that no research was done by the petitioner before filing it. The Bench also observed that the PIL involved no public interest and that it was filed for reasons other than public welfare,” Chauhan said.