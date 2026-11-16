The Election Commission of India has assured that voters whose names were missing from draft electoral rolls can apply afresh without facing prosecution. ECI told the Supreme Court that chief electoral officers have been asked to publicise the clarification — applicable for voters who were enrolled earlier but faced omission after the special intensive revision earlier this year.

The poll panel submitted that it has also taken note of the apex court’s suggestion to reach out to the left out ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead, or Duplicate) voters for inclusion in the electoral roll.

The EC had earlier strongly defended its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls before the Supreme Court, maintaining that the exercise was authorised by law and the relevant orders were approved unanimously by all three members of the commission.

