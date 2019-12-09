No proposals pending for opening of new engineering colleges in country: Union minister Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’

"There are no pending proposals or applications with University Grants Commission (UGC) or All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for opening of new engineering colleges in the country," he said.

"A few seats have remained vacant in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and AICTE approved engineering colleges," he added.

There are no proposals or applications pending for opening of new engineering colleges in the country, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on Monday. Nishank gave the information in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.

