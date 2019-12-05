No proposal to put retirement age either at 60 or after completion of 33 years of service: Government

New Delhi | Published: December 5, 2019 2:42:09 PM

"There is no proposal to reduce retirement age below 60 years," Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

change in retirement age, retirement age change, government employee retirement age, government job retirement, govt service retirementThe government was asked whether it was actively considering to retire government officials either at the age of 60 years or after completing 33 years of service, whichever is earlier.

