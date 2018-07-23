No proposal to make it mandatory for students to go for military education, says government

Subhash Bhamre, minister of state for defence, said this in a written response to a question in Rajya Sabha. (IE)

There is no proposal to make it mandatory for students to undergo military education for three years after clearing class 12, the government said today. Subhash Bhamre, minister of state for defence, said this in a written response to a question in Rajya Sabha. He was responding to a question on whether the government proposes to make it mandatory for students after class 12 to take compulsory military education for three years before they are appointed in government jobs and armed or para-military forces.

Responding to another question, Bhamre said that in 2017, a preliminary enquiry (PE) was conducted by the CBI against 13 Civilian Academic Officers (CAOs) of the National Defence Academy in Pune, including two from the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, following allegations of erroneous academic performance indicators score and work experience for their selection and appointment.

“Based on the PE, the CBI has filed an FIR dated May 8, 2018 against five CAOs and certain unknown persons. A regular case has been registered against them and is under investigation by the CBI. No military officer is found to be involved so far,” Bhamre added.