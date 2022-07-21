scorecardresearch

No proposal to increase retirement age of SC, HC judges: Govt in RS

While Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65 years, judges of the 25 high courts retire at 62 years.

Written by PTI
"No sir. There is no proposal to increase the retirement age of Supreme Court and high court judges," Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a written reply.
There is no proposal to increase the retirement age of Supreme Court and high court judges, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
The Constitution (114th Amendment) Bill was introduced in 2010 to increase the retirement age of high court judges to 65 years. However, it was not taken up for consideration in Parliament and lapsed with the dissolution of the 15th Lok Sabha, he said.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will retire on August 26.

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit is the senior-most judge in the top court after Justice Ramana and is next in line to be the Chief Justice of India.

