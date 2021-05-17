No proof of fraud against Srinivas, Gautam Gambhir, Dilip Pandey, others, Delhi Police tells High Court

Delhi Police Crime Branch filed a status report before the court in which it said that the inquiry conducted so far has revealed that all the persons have been helping people.

The Delhi Police, which questioned several leaders including Youth Congress President Srinivas BV and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on allegations of black marketing and illegal distribution of Covid-19 medicines, has informed the Delhi High Court in its preliminary report that they were helping people voluntarily and without discrimination. The police had also questioned AAP MLA Dilip Pandey and BJP Delhi Spokesperson Harish Khurana.

Delhi Police Crime Branch filed a status report before the court in which it said that the inquiry conducted so far has revealed that all the persons have been helping people in getting medical aid and have not charged any money for the help provided. There has been no fraud and the distribution was done without discrimination, it said.

A PIL in the court had alleged a medical mafia-politician nexus in the distribution of the medicines required for COVID-19. The court had sought a status report from the police on their probe into the allegations.

The crime branch also sought six weeks to fully examine the issue and conclude the probe. Along with the preliminary status report, the crime branch has also attached statements of Srinivas, Gambhir, Pandey, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Chaudhary Anil Kumar, former Congress MLA Mukesh Khurana, Delhi Congress Vice President Ali Mehdi, Congress leader Ashok Baghel and former MP Shahid Siddiqui.

In his statement, Srinivas had told the police that his team connected the patients with the appropriate resource or provided them with the equipment that they received as donations. Srinivas also told the police that it was unfortunate that at a time when the central government has left the citizens to fend for themselves, the resources available are being squandered to harass citizens who are doing charity work.

In his statement, Gambhir informed the police that the Gautam Gambhir Foundation had organised a free medical camp at Jagriti Enclave from April 22 to May 7 to assist people suffering from Covid-19. He said that the prescribed drugs were purchased and distributed free of cost.