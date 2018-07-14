No progress for Congress in alliance formation in MP, Chattisgarh; Rahul Gandhi to meet state unit chiefs

Recently, Congress leaders, including state PCC President Kamal Nath and AICC General Secretary in charge of MP, Deepak Babaria, have said Congress was in talks with like-minded parties for alliances before assembly polls.

The Congress party has not been able to convince Bahujan Samaj Party and other players to strike out an alliance for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018, the Indian Express reported on Saturday. Recently, Congress leaders, including state PCC President Kamal Nath and AICC General Secretary in charge of MP, Deepak Babaria, have said Congress was in talks with like-minded parties for alliances before assembly polls.

The Rahul Gandhi-led party is also keen to form an alliance with the BSP in Chattisgarh as well, the report said. Surprisingly, Mayawati went on to meet Ajit Jogi who had resigned from the Congress last year to form his own party with the name of Janata Congress Chattisgarh.

On the other hand, Congress’ Rajasthan unit chief Sachin Pilot is not very keen to form an alliance with any of these parties. Amid all this, Gandhi has called state unit presidents and AICC leaders in charge of the three states to Delhi for a meeting on Saturday.

The development comes after BSP’s MP unit chief Narmada Prasad Ahirwar had said that the party plans to 230 seats in the state. However, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav had recently said he is open to an alliance with the Congress for MP polls.

Some reports suggest that the rebel group of the Janata Dal (U) led by Sharad Yadav is making efforts to form a “grand alliance” against the BJP in the state. Yadav’s supporters are trying to bring the Congress and other like-minded parties to take on the BJP, PTI had reported on June 3.

The state of Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to go to polls in November this year. In 2013, the BJP had scored a thumping victory by winning 165 seats, while the Congress had bagged 58. The BSP had won 6.58 per cent votes in the state.