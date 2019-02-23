No power supply but villagers get electricity bills in this village of Chhattisgarh

Residents of the village have alleged that claim that even after the installments of electricity meters in their homes, however, power supply remains a distant dream for them. (Source: ANI)

Villagers in Chhattisgarh’s Hargawa panchayat were left in a state of shock when they were delivered with electricity bills demanding up to Rs 600 from a single household. Locals of Jhalpi Para village which falls under the jurisdiction of Hargawa panchayat, said that there is no power supply in the village but they were handed the bills by electricity department officials.

Residents say that this has become a routine here, news agency ANI reported. Locals claim that even though electricity meters have been installed in their homes, power supply remains a distant dream for them but they receive electricity bills on a routine basis.

A resident told ANI that he is living in the village for the last 60 years and there has been no power supply in the last six decades.



He said that the villagers complained everywhere, and “there have been many MLAs, sarpanch and block officers but no one did anything.”

Another too affirmed that there is no power supply in the village and the meters were installed two months previously. “The bill is coming to about Rs 500-600 without any connection,” ANI quoted him as saying.

However, the district administration denied the villagers claim of receiving electricity bills while at the same time, he assured that power supply connections will be provided in the village very soon.

SDM Baleshwar Ram told ANI that houses are less in number in the village however electricity poles have been set up. Power will be supplied there in seven days.

He also spoke of the bills and said that he has enquired and discovered that those were “issued in connection with the previous houses of two people.”

In March 2018, the Indian Government had said that out of 18,452 villages in the country which had no power supply 3 years ago, 17,181 have now been electrified. Other villages are either uninhabited or have been deemed as grazing reserves.