No power supply but villagers get electricity bills in this village of Chhattisgarh

By: | Updated: February 23, 2019 12:08 PM

A local said that the villagers complained everywhere, and “there have been many MLAs, sarpanch and block officers but no one did anything."

electricity bill, electricity bill, Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh, Hargawa panchayat, power bill, electricity bill to farmer Residents of the village have alleged that claim that even after the installments of electricity meters in their homes, however, power supply remains a distant dream for them. (Source: ANI)

Villagers in Chhattisgarh’s Hargawa panchayat were left in a state of shock when they were delivered with electricity bills demanding up to Rs 600 from a single household. Locals of Jhalpi Para village which falls under the jurisdiction of Hargawa panchayat, said that there is no power supply in the village but they were handed the bills by electricity department officials.

Residents say that this has become a routine here, news agency ANI reported. Locals claim that even though electricity meters have been installed in their homes, power supply remains a distant dream for them but they receive electricity bills on a routine basis.

A resident told ANI that he is living in the village for the last 60 years and there has been no power supply in the last six decades.

He said that the villagers complained everywhere, and “there have been many MLAs, sarpanch and block officers but no one did anything.”

Watch video here

Another too affirmed that there is no power supply in the village and the meters were installed two months previously. “The bill is coming to about Rs 500-600 without any connection,” ANI quoted him as saying.

However, the district administration denied the villagers claim of receiving electricity bills while at the same time, he assured that power supply connections will be provided in the village very soon.

SDM Baleshwar Ram told ANI that houses are less in number in the village however electricity poles have been set up. Power will be supplied there in seven days.

He also spoke of the bills and said that he has enquired and discovered that those were “issued in connection with the previous houses of two people.”

In March 2018, the Indian Government had said that out of 18,452 villages in the country which had no power supply 3 years ago, 17,181 have now been electrified. Other villages are either uninhabited or have been deemed as grazing reserves.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. No power supply but villagers get electricity bills in this village of Chhattisgarh
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition