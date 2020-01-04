No point in blaming BJP govt: Sachin Pilot reacts on Kota tragedy

The statement comes a day after Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma blamed the previous BJP government for cutting down the funds for the hospitals. (PTI)

Kota Children Deaths: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Saturday said that the response from his party could have been more compassionate and sensitive on children deaths at Kota’s JK Lon Hospital, where over 100 children have died since December. He further said that there was no point in blaming the previous government run by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“I think our response to this could have been more compassionate and sensitive. After being in power for 13 months I think it serves no purpose to blame the previous Govt’s misdeeds. Accountability should be fixed,” the Rajasthan deputy chief minister was quoted as saying. This is perhaps the first time Sachin Pilot has spoken on the Kota tragedy.

The statement comes a day after Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma blamed the previous BJP government for cutting down the funds for the hospitals. “In 2012, when Congress was in power, 120 beds were approved for the hospital, of which 60 were for Pediatrics. But then, the government changed and only Rs 1.7 crore out of Rs 5 crores was released…60 beds that we had approved in 2012, where have they gone? Who is going to answer?” he had said.

Last week, chief minister Ashok Gehlot almost embarrassed the Congress by saying that children die in hospitals across the country, nothing new it. He also said that the number of deaths this year was less than in previous years. While interacting with reporters, Gehlot said: “This year has the least deaths in the last 6 years. Even 1 child death is unfortunate. But there have been 1500, 1300 deaths in a year in the past, this year figure is 900. There are daily few deaths in every hospital in the state and the country, nothing new in it.”

Rajasthan CM on Kota child deaths: This year has least deaths in last 6 yrs. Even 1 child death is unfortunate.But thr hv been 1500,1300 deaths in a year in past,this year figure is 900.There are daily few deaths in every hospital in state&country,nothing new.Action being taken pic.twitter.com/86oSvPsGA3 — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2019

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today said that she has taken details of the issue and a Congress team has gone there to get more information on the matter.